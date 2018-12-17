Advert
Monday, December 17, 2018, 08:53

Christmas bazaar

A Christmas bazaar to spread the love in aid of YMCA and YWCA is taking place this week at the YWCA, 177/178, Ċentru Nazzjonali, Valley Road, Msida.

Running until Sunday, the bazaar is open from 11am to 7pm.

