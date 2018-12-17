Christmas bazaar
A Christmas bazaar to spread the love in aid of YMCA and YWCA is taking place this week at the YWCA, 177/178, Ċentru Nazzjonali, Valley Road, Msida.
Running until Sunday, the bazaar is open from 11am to 7pm.
A Christmas bazaar to spread the love in aid of YMCA and YWCA is taking place this week at the YWCA, 177/178, Ċentru Nazzjonali, Valley Road, Msida.
Running until Sunday, the bazaar is open from 11am to 7pm.
Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed