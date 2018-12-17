Announcements - December 17, 2018

BONAVIA. On December 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 84, of Birkirkara, member of M.U.S.E.U.M., passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother-in-law Emmanuel Cini, widower of Tessie, his nephews David and James Parnis, his cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, December 17, at 2pm for St Theresa Sanctuary, Valley Road, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar il-Ħanin Samaritan, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the director and staff of Dar il-Ħanin Samaritan, Santa Venera.

GAUCI. On December 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, VIVIENNE, of Sliema, widow of Alexander, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sister Alice Gera, her sister-in-law Iris, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 18, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SERGE. On December 14, LEE, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her daughter Karen and her husband Anthony Diacono, her grandchildren Emma and Kristoff, Sarah, Chris and Ben, her great-grandchildren Max, Charlie and Ana, her family in the UK and Australia, her devoted carer Christine and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Wednesday, December 19, at 2pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – GODFREY. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 43rd anniversary of his demise. His sons Fr Joe, Fr Albert, O.Carm., Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandchildren Ivan and Ruth and their families.

GULIA – Judge Emeritus OLIVER JOHN GULIA. In loving memory of our dear father on the second anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Kenneth, Alan and Gavin and his wife Fleur, and his loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi, Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA – TANCRED. In loving memory of our dear papa who passed away 14 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Please remember him in your prayers. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

MICALLEF BORG – TONY. Treasured happy memories have accompanied us throughout the past 40 years. God has you in heaven, we have you in our hearts. Rest in peace. Loved and missed constantly. Margaret, Elena, Adrienne, in-laws and grandchildren.

MICALLEF BORG. Unfading memories of our beloved TONY, on the 40th anniversary of his tragic loss. So sadly missed by his sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

ROSSIGNAUD. Treasured memories of our dearest mother HELEN nèe Casolani being the 66th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen and M’Louise, in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Re-opens: Thursday, January 3, 2019.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.