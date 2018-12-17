Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The MSC Paloma from Barcelona to Port Said (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Daniel from Tunis to Tunis, the Maersk Kingston from Izmir to Valencia, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers, the Claire A from Ambarli to Piraeus (all Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the Fiona from Algiers to Mersin (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Visitor from Tunis to Tunis (Thomas Smith & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Aurette A from Thessaloniki to Thessaloniki, the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Alexandria, the Visitor from Tunis to Tunis (all Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the Maersk Arun from Ambarli to Skikda, the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Alexandria (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MSC Teresa from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Wednesday.

The Tirua to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Thursday.