Altaro wins two US Technology Elite Awards

The Altaro team

Altaro, fast-growing developer of easy-to-use backup solutions, has won two 2018 US Technology Elite Awards, US Business News has announced. Altaro was named Best Cloud Backup Solutions Company 2018 and its product Altaro VM Backup won the Best Virtual Environments Recovery Solution award.

Through the 2018 US Technology Elite Awards, US Business News aims to highlight industry leaders from among the most talented in systems and software development, manufacturers of electronics and providers of groundbreaking technologies and services.

All award winners were the result of months of research and analysis by the US Business News dedicated awards team. As a result, every winner was chosen on merit only, and selected for their success.

Expressing pride in these winners and their achievements over the past 12 months, Sophie Milner, awards coordinator at US Business News, commented: “With technology continuing to play a vital role in today’s society, it is with great pleasure that I showcase US Business News’ Technology Elite, and offer them my congratulations and best of wishes for the year ahead.”

Altaro CEO David Vella said: “We’re delighted and honoured to receive two prestigious US Technology Elite Awards from US Business News.”

“This has been a milestone year for us with the release of a major new version of our flagship product, Altaro VM Backup, and the launch of our new offering, Altaro Office 365 Backup for MSPs. Awards like this validate our global team’s hard work and efforts to deliver exceedingly better offerings.”