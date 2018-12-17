Christmas with Wayne Marshall and The New Choral Singers

Wayne Marshall

Join The New Choral Singers in a feast of Christmas music as they present their annual seasonal concert entitled Musical Tidings tomorrow at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Valletta and on Friday at the Jesuits’ church, Merchants Street, Valletta.

Under the direction of Mauro Farrugia, the choir will be accompanied on the organ by world acclaimed BBC Proms virtuoso organist and conductor, Wayne Marshall who is currently chief conductor of WDR Funkhausorchester Cologne and organist and associate artist of the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester.

From Silent Night to Ding! Dong! Merrily on High, and carols dating back to the 16th century through to select pieces of our time, this heart-warming programme is bound to appeal to audiences of all ages.

As in previous years the audience will enjoy Marshall’s skills on the organ and in the spirit of Christmas, will be invited to join the choir in song for some traditional favourites.

Entrance is free of charge and no reservation is required. However, a retiring collection will be held at the end of both performances.

Both concerts start at 7.30pm though it is recommended to arrive early to secure a seat. For more information, visit www.thenewchoralsingers.com.