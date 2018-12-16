Advert
Sunday, December 16, 2018, 06:51 by Reuters

Rescue helicopter crashes in Portugal, four feared dead

An INEM air ambulance. Photo: Shutterstock

An INEM air ambulance. Photo: Shutterstock

A medical helicopter crashed in a mountainous area near Porto, Portugal's second biggest city, with all four onboard feared dead, local media and the country's INEM emergency service reported on Saturday.

State broadcaster RTP and daily Correio de Manha reported the helicopter had crashed, killing two pilots, a nurse and a doctor onboard. INEM said a rescue operation was under way but the helicopter had still not been found.

The INEM helicopter went missing at around 6.30pm on Saturday after dropping off a 76-year-old patient suffering from cardiac problems at a hospital in Porto.

A spokesperson at the Valongo fire station in the region said 200 recue workers were searching for the helicopter.

According to INEM, the helicopter was on its way back to its base in the district of Braganca when it crashed in bad weather.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Muscat feels bad for 'extremely resilient' Theresa May

  2. Watch: Theresa May confronts Jean-Claude Juncker at EU summit

  3. Merkel briefly stuns audience with Brexit response

  4. Eleven die, more than 90 fall sick after eating temple food in...

  5. Watch: Virgin Galactic signals the age of space tourism

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed