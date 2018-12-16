Advert
Sunday, December 16, 2018, 11:36 by Reuters

Britain's Labour will try to force parliament Brexit vote next week

Britain's main opposition Labour Party will do all it can to force the government to bring a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal to parliament next week, its election coordinator Andrew Gwynne said on Sunday.

Gwynne, who is Labour’s policy chief for communities and local government, told the BBC's Andrew Marr show: "We will be using whatever mechanisms we have at our disposal next week to try and force the government to bring forward that deal for a vote before Christmas."

He did not offer any detail how Labour would try to force the government to bring the vote forward.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Merkel briefly stuns audience with Brexit response

  2. Eleven die, more than 90 fall sick after eating temple food in...

  3. Facebook discovers bug that may have affected up to 6.8 million...

  4. Britain's Hunt says version of PM May's deal can get through...

  5. Priest heads to Rome after serving sentence for child abuse in...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed