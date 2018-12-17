Sirens U-17 place second in Syracuse

The Sirens contingent during their trip to Italy.

The Under-17 Sirens team have returned to Malta after taking part in the sixth edition of the Dario Aprile Memorial Tournament for youth waterpolo.

The event, held at the Paolo Caldarella pool in Syracuse over three days – from December 7-9 – saw eight teams competing in the men’s Under-17 category.

The tournament – which attracted more than 100 waterpolo players from all over Italy and Malta – consisted of three days of healthy fun, with the right competitive dose.

The U-17 Sirens team played six games in just 48 hours and managed to reach the final, where they lost by just one goal to the Circolo Canottieri Ortigia.

Equally spectacular was the final for the third place, which ended with the victory of hosts Sikelia over Roma Nova A after a penalty shoot-out.

Beyond the sporting result, the Dario Aprile Memorial Tournament was a real sporting festival embellished by the collaboration of students from the Cagini Technical Institute of Syracuse, who made all the trophies for the event.

Road to the final

Group

Sirens vs Nova Roma B - 9-2

Sirens vs Terrasini - 13-3

Sirens vs Sikelia - 12-2

Quarter final

Sirens vs Palermo - 4-3

Semi-final

Sirens vs Nova Roma A - 8-4

Final

Sirens vs Ortigia - 11-12