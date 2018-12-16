Real life biology and other curiosities from student work - Anne Zammit

UoM biology students measuring freshwater rockpools in Munxar. Photo: Sandro Lanfranco

Science is purely undiluted human curiosity. Academic research can help confirm earlier findings and expand our understanding of life on earth.

Taking the science of biology and applying it to the needs of people in real life means creating biological products to improve human life and also promote conservation of species.

In the words of Prof. Patrick Schembri, who co-chaired this year’s biology symposium at the University of Malta, sponsored by the Environment and Resources Authority, it is all about asking questions:

Why do certain plants have thorns? Can crabs and sea snails control alien invaders? What is it about a caper plant that insects like the least? Does location and shape of freshwater rockpools determine the life they support? Can a Maltese tree be helpful in cancer treatment?

On a rainy Saturday earlier this month, no fewer than 32 papers from undergraduate students and three postgraduate papers were presented.

Post-secondary students who might be thinking of taking a course in biology could get a taste of the kind of research being carried out at the university’s biology department. Amateurs and professionals from the public were also welcome to listen to the student presentations.

Often loaded with Latin labels and a vocabulary of strange words, the symposium lends a fascinating peep into the world of applied biology, and perhaps biology for its own sake too.

After a highly engaging presentation by David Dandria on the origin of Latin names in classifying species, much of the morning was taken up by a number of recurrent topics.

Studies on alien species made their contribution to the monitoring of our natural environment in flux.

One piece of research looked at the progress of an invasive worm spreading across the Mediterranean Sea and its abundance around Maltese shores. It has already ousted similar native types on much of the Turkish seabed. Another study found that an alien invasive mussel is not so easily controlled by local populations of marine crabs and sea snails. Controlling invasive plants requires knowledge of their abilities to reproduce and spread, said a study on ornamental grasses and some naturalised alien plants. Papers related to marine litter, fisheries and identification of species also featured strongly this year.

Treating cancer patients while keeping an invasive species from threatening native ecosystems could become a reality…

This was not to say that the other studies were any less important. Some had a bearing on ecotourism and parks management. Others looked at ecology, climate change and how non-native beach sand can affect diversity of organisms.

DNA barcoding and other markers could help in catch identification of bycatch wrasse not generally considered to be of commercial value but still sold at fish markets. Fish market survey results found that the fish is mostly caught during its spring spawning season. More research is needed on conservation and management of local fisheries to safeguard sustainable exploitation of this reef fish. The drag-net fishery trawling for mullet, shrimp and hake was found by one student to be using minimum landing sizes incompatible with good fisheries management. This was put down to the legislation not always reflecting the most recent and accurate scientific advice.

“Alarming” results were reported by a study on a commercially important Mediterranean bottom-dwelling fish, the thornback skate. Parameters currently used to identify different species of skates were not found to be reliable enough for assessing stocks or conservation status of these fish.

A separate study found a number of concerns on the way an EU fisheries policy for landing obligation to reduce wasteful discards is being put into practice. The study claims that no minimum conservation reference size has been allocated for red shrimp, the most important target species for deep-water trawlers and only a third of discarded species are routinely monitored under EU protocols.

There is a glimmer of hope that the government fisheries department will eventually apply trawl bans to protect critical habitats like nursery areas.

Treating cancer patients while keeping an invasive species from threatening native ecosystems could become a reality if the alien swingle tree could be exploited. Frequent in Malta but not on the protected list, its bark has recently been shown to promote anti-tumour activity. Potential utilisation could double as a strategy for its control.

As for other curiosities uncovered at the symposium, plants may develop spines to prevent water-loss or as a defence against grazing. And insects are least likely to be found on caper plants in areas of high humidity.

Limpets and sea urchins can take sizeable nibbles out of limestone rocks as they adopt the stately title of “bio-geomorphic” agents. Over time, and in their own little ways, they are almost as good at reshaping geology as humans have become.

It was somewhat encouraging to hear Minister José Herrera say he would “take note” of a plea from the Dean of the Faculty of Science, Prof. Charles V. Sammut for better funding to ensure full-time positions for students in PhD and post-doctorate studies.

In a reference to the Environment Resources Authority and Ambjent Malta the environment minister added, “We are looking for qualified people in the field of biodiversity.”

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece