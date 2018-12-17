Boyhood dreams

His childhood days waiting for his school bus gave David Vassallo a love of vintage cars, he tells Joseph Busuttil from the Old Motors Club.

It is often said that the thrill of the hunt is more stimulating that the kill. This also applies to many old motors aficionados, who many a time are more turned on by the bird in the bush – ongoing restoration projects or those still to come – than the bird that they have in their hand.

A case in point is David Vassallo, who when we met recently, talked excitedly and elaborately about a number of his classic cars that are in various stages of taking their place back on the road.

Despite being brought up in a family where there were no old vehicles, he soon developed a close affinity with classic cars from an early age.

“To be honest, initially anything on four wheels, be it old or modern but capable of picking up above average speed, captured my imagination,” he said.

“However, old cars always had that extra edge. I can still remember my early teen years, waiting for the school bus to take me from my home in San Ġwann to the Lyceum at tal-Ħandaq, and listening to the strong screeching sounds of the occasional Triumph Spitfire or MGB flying past. There was also an Aston Martin that used to set me daydreaming.”

At 18, Vassallo bought his first car, a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle. The blue vehicle was in a good condition, hardly needing any attention. He kept it for two years, and then sold it, opting for a brand new vehicle instead. For a time, he satisfied his need for speed and handling cars by taking part in the unofficial weekend races that used to take place at the disused airfield Ħal Far.

His childhood recollections also influenced him in his decision to buy a Triumph Spitfire Mark II.

“The engine was fine, but the body was in dire need of restoration,” he explained. “This soon led me to exchange it for a better looking Triumph Mark III.”

The old vehicle was only kept for a short period, for, as it so often happens, other life priorities came in the way, and expensive toys are the first to go.

But eventually, the indefatigable classic car fever came back with a vengeance, and six years ago Vassallo went back to the Triumph Spitfire marque.

“I saw the red, 1967 Mark III model for sale online and was immediately attracted to it. The car was in Kent, the UK, and on face value, appeared in a very good condition.”

He bought it, and once in Malta, it looked fine from a distance. Vassallo had no qualms with the engine condition, but the body left much to be desired. He decided that a nut-and-bolt restoration project was required, a lengthy and expensive process that he admits has cost him twice as much as the original purchase price. The restoration project, which hopefully will be concluded by the end of this year, also involved getting new body parts and tyres from abroad, as well as new black upholstery.

The Triumph Spitfire is a small British two-seater sports car manufactured between 1962 and 1980. Designed by the Italian Giovanni Michelotti for Standard Triumph, five models came off the line, the Mark I to Mark IV, and the Spitfire 1500. For a few years, the Spitfire was also assembled in Malta.

There is also another Triumph model similar to the Spitfire awaiting attention in Vassallo’s garage: a 1969 GT6.

“It was also on my wish list,” he said. “I heard there was one in Gżira being restored, whose owner had dismantled it but in the end got cold feet. I bought it, and presently is in the early restoration stage. The engine requires few adjustments, but its primrose yellow colour will be changed to white.”

Vassallo frequently goes to Sicily where his sister Maria lives with her husband Francesco. By sheer coincidence, the latter got a Fiat 500 as part payment in a business deal, and having no interest in old cars, it soon found its way to Vassallo’s garage.

“The 1953 dark green Fiat 500 Belvedere, also known as the Topolino, was in a very good condition, and needed no alterations except normal maintenance. It is also the only classic car that I presently have on the road.”

Vassallo also has another Topolino model, an earlier one from 1948.

“I bought the blue car from its San Ġwann owner. The body was not in a bad condition, but its original engine had been dismantled and not put back together again. Although I have all the parts, I decided to buy another engine to save time on the restoration process.”

The Topolino was produced between 1936 and 1955. One of the smallest cars in the world when it came out, three models were produced during its life span, with very little mechanical and cosmetic changes.

On his trips to Sicily, Vassallo used to ogle another of his dream classic cars, the Lancia Fulvia. But when he approached with a purchase in mind, the prices would have left him out of pocket. In Malta he heard of a San Ġwann enthusiast who had a classic car collection that included two such Lancia models.

“He was not eager to part with any of his vehicles, but eventually agreed to sell the two models owing to their poor condition. Both are 1968 Series II saloon models, one in orange and the other in red. I intend to cannibalise, mix and match the two to produce one vehicle,” he explained, adding that the Lancia Fulvia is very close to his heart owing to its advanced technology and racing pedigree.

Lancia produced the Fulvia between 1963 and 1976. Three models were manufactured: the Berlina four-door saloon, a coupe, and a sport model. The Fulvia is famous for its motorsport history, winning many renowned races, including the 1972 International Rally Championship.

As a boy, Vassallo used to sit glued to the TV set watching the popular series The Saint, starring Roger Moore, that ran from 1962 to 1973. In the episodes – as well as in his private life – the actor drove a flashy Volvo P1800, a car that left a indelible mark in his mind. A year ago Vassallo saw a similar model online, and soon brought it over from the UK.

“The Volvo P1800 model was so advanced for its time, with fuel injection and other technical innovations. The white model I bought was being restored, and I am now awaiting the panel beater to continue the project.”

Produced between 1961 and 1973, the Volvo P1800 is a 2 + 2 front engine, rear drive sports car. It was marketed more as a touring than a sports car, and intended to compete in the US and European markets.

Vassallo – a chef by profession – is a keen and active member of the Old Motors Club, which he sees as an oasis of information, advice and guidance. Although he is technically and mechanically gifted, he admits he hardly does any restoration work on his vehicles himself.

“I would love to carry out such tasks, but I am well aware that such projects need time, tools and space, all of which I do not have.”

He is very enthusiastic about the significant surge in classic car interest in the islands.

“There has definitely been a visible increase in the quality and quantity of old motors on the road, both local finds and imports. The growing number of one-make clubs is also an interesting development in my opinion. Then there is the fact that upmarket classic cars represent a secure financial investment for a future rainy day – although that motivation is not very important to me.”