Three held over using false visas to enter Malta
Accused say they did not know documents were forged
Three African men were remanded in custody on Sunday after pleading not guilty to entering Malta bearing false documents.
Momodu Kamara, 26, and Marrah Sallay, 25, both from Sierra Leone, were arraigned together with 30-year old Eritrean national Weini Goitom Fitwi on charges of using German Schengen visas which they knew to be forged when they arrived in Malta on Saturday.
The three claimed that they had not been aware the documents were false. Magistrate Joe Mifsud ordered that they be remanded in custody as they had no fixed address in Malta. Immigration officer Darren Buhagiar led the prosecution.