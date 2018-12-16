Muscat 'has a vested interest in not taking action' on corruption - Occupy Justice

Protesters on Sunday evening.

Updated at 8.30pm

Protesters accused the Prime Minister on Sunday of knowing who owned mystery company Macbridge, as they marked the 14th month since journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated.



Occupy Justice activists stood on the steps of the Office of the Prime Minister at Castille and held up cards reading “Who owns Macbridge?”



Macbridge was named in leaked documents as one of two companies which would be sending funds to offshore companies owned by minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri.



A joint investigation by Times of Malta and Reuters subsequently revealed that the other of the companies, 17 Black, is owned by Electrogas consortium director and Tumas Group CEO Yorgen Fenech.

“Seven months ago we asked the Prime Minister who owns 17 Black, the other company feeding money into the accounts of his top aides. To his shame he never replied but kept covering up the truth,” Occupy Justice said.



“We now have it documented black-on-white that the Prime Minister’s closest aides set up a money laundering structure in order to receive illicit kickbacks from the Power Station. And the Prime Minister, instead of distancing himself, keeps hiding behind magisterial inquiries which he did not even open himself.”



The protesters said that it was obvious that the web of corruption “is here in the Prime Minister’s office” and that they “do not have a shred of doubt” that Joseph Muscat knows.



“He has a vested interest in not taking action, which is why he won’t resign and fire his two sidekicks,” they said.

Ms Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb explosion on October 16, 2017. Three men have been charged with executing the murder, though the police have yet to charge anybody else in connection with the assassination.

Protesters gather at makeshift memorial site

Later in the evening, people gathered by the Great Siege Monument opposite the law courts for what has become a monthly vigil in memory of Ms Caruana Galizia.



Four speakers - Occupy Justice activists Rachel Williams and Alessandra Dee Crespo, as well as Julian Delia and Mark Borg – addressed the group which gathered at the site, which is used as a makeshift memorial to the murdered journalist.



"Daphne would have probably frowned at such an ostentatious display of devotion,” Ms Crespo said. “We are not her supporters or fans, as some conveniently depict us, even in the press, for Daphne abhorred the cult of personality.



“Our flowers and candles are the expression of our condemnation of the killing of a journalist and the attack on the institutions that should safeguard freedom of expression.”