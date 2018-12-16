Motorbike crash in Mellieħa leaves man gravely injured
35-year-old taken to Mater Dei after he lost control of his motorcycle
A 35-year-old Dutchman was rushed to hospital with grevious injuries on Sunday afternoon after he crashed his motorcycle in Mellieħa.
The man, who lives in Msida, was riding on Triq Sir Walter Wettinger at around 12.45pm when he lost control of his Suzuki GSXR 600 and fell off it.
An ambulance took him to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
The police said they are investigating further.