'Inform businesses of Brexit consequences' - Adrian Delia

Adrian Delia urged the government to inform Maltese businesses of the possible Brexit scenarios.

“Is the government informing those with economic interests in the UK where they stand? If the agreement persists as is, what are the new circumstances? And if it does not, what are the consequences,” he asked during the weekly Sunday interview on Net FM.

The PN leader insisted that the government needed to speak to those in business about the possible Brexit outcomes, as businesses did not plan things overnight.

Uncertainty in business had investment and profitability consequences - there were a lot of businesses that depended on UK commerce, he added.

During the interview, Dr Delia also referred to a statement by the European Commission for Democracy through Law, better known as the Venice Commission, which on Friday said that the Office of the Prime Minister was at “the centre of power”.

According to the Council of Europe's rule of law experts, Malta needed better checks and balances to ensure proper rule of law. The full position document is expected to be published this week.

He noted that the criticised systems had been in place for several years, however, it was up to the current government to elect and retain the people leading institutions.

According to Dr Delia, the report was exposing loopholes now more than ever.

He added that four years – the remaining office time for the current administration – was enough time for the government to do what was best for the country.

However, he raised concern over reports that Education Minister Evarist Bartolo was to be nominated President.

Noting that a Nationalist government had elected a person from the opposing camp: George Abela, he questioned whether the current government was able to do something similar.

“Let the choice of a new President be the first sign of reform, with the elected person not being partisan, hailing from one camp. We can then start constitutional reform, strengthening the institutions,” he urged.

There needs to be institutional maturity, not just economic growth, Dr Delia insisted.

During his address, the Opposition leader expressed solidarity with head of Alleanza Bidla Ivan Grech Mintoff, who told Net News he had received life threats following his comments on Neville Gafa.

Mr Gafà was thrust into the spotlight last month when Times of Malta reported he had travelled to Libya and, according to official communications from Tripoli, met with government ministers in his capacity of “special envoy of the Prime Minister”.

While people were not obliged not to agree with him, they should defend his right of expression, he said.

“The biggest protection we can provide as a society, is to ensure that he is heard… as a country we need to show people that when they speak up about something serious such as in this case, others will join them to ask the same questions.”