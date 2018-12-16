Understanding how medicines work in pulmonary disease

Normal versus limited airflow in lungs due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive lung disease, which is mainly caused by the inhalation of noxious particles, the major one being cigarette smoke. Enhanced chronic airway inflammation leads to restricted airflow to the lungs, causing shortness of breath, sputum production and chronic cough. The condition usually develops during mid-life, with the symptoms slowly progressing over the years. The World Health Organisation predicts that COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2030.

COPD management normally requires both lifestyle changes as well as pharmacological treatment. Prevention of exposure to cigarette smoke and other noxious particles is crucial, while various prescription medicines are available for incorporation into a management plan.

Roflumilast is a recent medicine which is used for the management of patients with severe COPD. It is the first of a new class of medicines for this condition. Roflumilast works by increasing the concentration of a chemical called cAMP in cells, and this leads to a widening of the airways together with a reduction in inflammation, thus contributing to a decrease in the symptoms of the disease. The effects of this drug alone and in combination with other COPD drugs, were studied in detail at the Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Malta, as part of a Master of Science degree project.

We cultured lung airway cells in our laboratories, and used a special technique called magnetofection to introduce special biosensors which are responsive to inflammation. These biosensors consist of specially engineered DNA which causes the cells to produce a particular chemical (luciferase), if specific inflammatory mechanisms inside the cells are active. The amount of luciferase produced can then be measured in our laboratories using specialised equipment.

We used this system to study how roflumilast acts on lung airway cells to reduce inflammation. In order to do this, we created a simulated COPD environment within our cell cultures by adding special chemicals that are found in the airways of COPD patients. Since COPD is often managed using different medicines together, besides studying the anti-inflammatory effects of roflumilast alone, we also studied its effects in the presence of other drugs.

From our experiments, we identified specific anti-inflammatory mechanisms which roflumilast activates. However, when we studied the effects of roflumilast combined with other drugs, we noticed that these mechanisms were altered. This suggests that there may be other, as yet unknown, mechanisms which roflumilast uses in order to cause a reduction in inflammation. We intend to study this further. These results may eventually lead to a better understanding and better use of the drug in patients.

The results of this project will be presented at the prestigious annual conference of the British Pharmacological Society to be held in London between December 18 and 20.

Francesca Camilleri recently graduated with a Master of Science in Molecular Pharmacology and is biomedical scientist at the Biochemistry Laboratory, Mater Dei Hospital. The research work described in this publication is funded by the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme (Malta). The scholarship is part-financed by the European Union – European Social Fund (ESF) under Operational Programme II – Cohesion Policy 2014-2020, ‘Investing in human capital to create more opportunities and promote the well-being of society’.

