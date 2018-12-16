Main Street Shopping Complex invests in local community

This Christmas, Main Street Shopping Complex will once again create a magical atmosphere around Paola’s square with the setting up of a 12 metre-high Christmas tree that will illuminate the square until January.

The tree, together with various other new light decorations produced and installed by Paola’s band clubs and associations, was inaugurated during a special event by Paola mayor Dominic Grima and Bettina Azzopardi on behalf of Main Street Complex plc.

The Christmas tree and decorations will offer a one-of-a kind experience for families and people of all ages who will visit Paola during the festive season. Being the third most popular shopping destination in Malta, those visiting the town during December can also enjoy and spend time in the large open space of Paola’s square which was completed earlier this year.

Bettina Azzopardi said 2018 was an excellent year for Main Street as it had experienced the highest footfall since its opening, with more than 800,000 people walking into the complex over the past year.

“The decision to turn it into a public company and give the opportunity to individual investors to become shareholders has also been a success. All this encourages us to keep investing not just commercially but also by supporting the local community.

A special atmosphere has been created

“Over the years, we embarked on various initiatives to help various organisations and charitable institutions, and this Christmas tree is one way of showing thanks towards the community who have always been part of what Main Street represents.

“We hope that all those who will be in Paola during this festive season will enjoy the special Christmas atmosphere that has been created in the new square. It’s an experience that brings the Christmas spirit to life!” Ms Azzopardi said.