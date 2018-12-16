Live crib at Għajnsielem

The 10th edition of Betleħem f’Għajnsielem was inaugurated last Sunday by Gozo Minister Justyn Caruana and blessed by Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada,. The inauguration started with a band march by St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem. More than 150 actors are taking part.

The crib, at Ta’ Passi, will be animated on weekends and public holidays until January 6, when the arrival of the Three Wise Men and the adoration of Baby Jesus will be held. Today, the Nativity village will be open from 2.30pm until 7.30pm.