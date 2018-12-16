Advert
Sunday, December 16, 2018, 16:02 by Gianluca Lia, Hibs Stadium

Birkirkara overcome Senglea

Birkirkara's Marcelinho (right) moves past Matias Garcia, of Senglea Athletic. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

BIRKIRKARA 2

Attard 13

Grech 49

Birkirkara secured their third straight win after overcoming Senglea Athletic’s challenge 2-0 at the Hibs Stadium, on Sunday.

The Stripes made their intentions clear from the early stages of the tie, as they brought the game to Senglea Athletic.

Paul Zammit's team was lively on set-pieces as they were a constant threat from aerial balls, and in fact they forged ahead through a corner-kick on the 13th minute when Cain Attard connected with a Jake Grech corner to put the Stripes ahead. 

Senglea’s pep talk during the interval was immediately cancelled out by Birkirkara as they found a second through Grech, on minute 49.

The former Ħamrun Spartans midfielder pounced on a loose ball in the midfield, darted into the box before finding Marcelinho on the right flank. The Brazilian winger sent an inviting cross on which Grech capitalised from point-bank for his fifth goal of the season. 

Late in the game, Birkirkara’s Jordan Sciberras was handed his senior debut by coach Zammit. 

Birkirkara's Jake Grech was named BOV Player of the match.

