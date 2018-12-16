Sarah Zerafa at Elisabetta Franchi

Earlier this week, influencer Sarah Zerafa headed to Milan for the Elisabetta Franchi 20th Anniversary Party, which took place at Fabbrica Orobia. Guests on the night included Italian TV presenters Simona Ventura and Melissa Satta, British TV personality Lucy Mecklenburgh, Instagram star Nima Benati, Italian DJ Gianluca Vacchi, and the fashion designer and founder of the brand herself.

Speaking exclusively to The Sunday Times of Malta following the event, Ms Zerafa commented how “it was just spectacular! To be invited to such a party by the designer herself and to get to attend it with my mum – who is often the person behind my Instagram snaps – is a dream come true.”

Gold-themed and shimmering with hundreds of candles, the invitation-only event celebrated the Italian label’s 20th anniversary since being founded in Bologna in 1998.