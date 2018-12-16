Red is the colour for No5

Because Christmas is a time of year like no other, and because N°5 is a fragrance like no other, red is the colour of choice.

For the first time in the history of the house, the legendary clear-glass bottle designed by Mademoiselle Chanel is donning a fiery cloak of red. A unique, limited edition, N°5 L’Eau Eau de Toilette and N°5 Eau de Parfum (100 ml) in mass-dyed red glass.

What other colour could combine with the power of N°5, the symbol of a visionary spirit? Red, “the colour of life, the colour of blood” according to Mademoiselle. Designed in 1921 and adapted in 1924, the clear rectangular bottle with simple, geometric lines and a faceted stopper features a radical architecture that has become the manifesto of a modern aesthetic. The iconic design subtly evolved over the 20th and 21st centuries, maintaining a masterful balance of shape and proportion. Remaining true to its pioneering nature, it is pursuing its course upheld by a new aura.

The designer chose this floral-aldehydic fragrance for life and considered its olfactory signature like her talisman. A reflection of her passionate soul, red conveys her unwavering love for her trade, the arts and the men who marked her life. A colour that holds nothing back, the promise of commitment and self-assertion, it incarnates all the boldness, freedom and strength of a woman who forged her own destiny.

N°5 RED is available in limited edition in selected Chanel outlets only. Chanel is locally distributed by Alfred Gera & Sons Ltd.

(Content provided by Chanel)