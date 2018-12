What made MAC famous? Its iconic matte lipsticks. For winter the va-va-vampy shade of darker than dark red is much loved. It stands out on the runway and simmers on the street with a perfectly matte finish that is seriously long-lasting.

One can get their free application at MAC Cosmetics, Tigne Street, Sliema, at Zachary Street, Valletta or at Debenhams, The Point.

(Content provided by MAC Cosmetics)