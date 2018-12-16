Teaching pupils about water conservation

Mandy Zahra with pupils and guests during the book launch.

A book aimed at pupils entitled Kurjużata H20 on the importance of water conservation, written by Kim Dimech and Dr Tanya Muscat, was recently launched by the Education Ministry’s National Literacy Agency at San Ġorġ Preca College Valletta Primary School. It will be distributed in Year 3 State school primary classes.

The book, which is based on a University of Malta thesis, was published by Merlin Publishers and sponsored by HSBC Bank as part of the Bil-Ħila Tagħkom scheme, which promotes the creation of new educational resources in Maltese.

Several class, literacy and kindergarten teachers have already benefitted from the scheme, with their creative work being published and disseminated in State schools by the National Literacy Agency.

During the book launch, Mandy Zahra and Natalino Spiteri from the Energy and Water Agency gave a short presentation about water conservation, while Year 3, 4 and 5 pupils took part in an interactive story telling session and sang the song L-Ilma, written by Charles Casha, with music by Sammy Galea and the vocal accompaniment of Jan Zammit. Each pupil also received a copy of the book.