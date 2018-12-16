Dementia caregiving in the community

A short course on caring for people with dementia in the community will start next month at the University Residence, Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street, Lija.

This course, run by Malta University Consulting Ltd in collaboration with the University of Malta’s Department of Pathology, will consist of five afternoon sessions.

The course is specifically designed to provide basic knowledge and skills to family members and others who care for people with dementia who live at home.

It is co-ordinated by Prof. Charles Scerri, one of the co-founders and currently general secretary of the Malta Dementia Society. Prof. Scerri is a member of the scientific advisory board of the European Joint Programme for Neurodegenerative Diseases and acts as the national focal point on dementia.

For further information call 2124 0746, 9982 9244, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.

www.muhc.com.mt