Check your Christmas lights now, do not leave it to chance!

Each year we see more and more variations of Christmas lights. The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) is hereby reminding consumers about some basic safety issues related to consumer products normally bought during the festive season.

According to our market surveillance plans, inspections in relation to these products have been under way for some time over the past weeks, and non-conforming products have already been found on the market. Very recently, a series of tests were conducted on various lighting chains that could be found on the Maltese market. Two products, as indicated in the attached photos, turned out to be unsafe as they posed the risk of electric shock. Due to poor construction, parts of these lighting chains are susceptible to breaking down and exposing parts that carry electrical current. Such parts, if touched, for instance accidentally by a child, could lead to electric shock and even death.

The MCCAA warns economic operators that the above products must be immediately removed from the market and that action will be taken against operators who opt to (illegally) continue to offer the said products. The authority also advises consumers to refrain from using these products and to return them to their point of sale.

The MCCAA would like to take this opportunity to remind consumers that, when buying such electrical decorations, one should always look for the CE marking, which is a key indicator of a product’s compliance to all applicable EU legislation. Moreover, one should see that the product has the appropriate voltage rating for our electrical system (230V, 50Hz); that the relevant warnings in Maltese or English accompany the product; and that the product has a proper 3-pin termination for direct connection to our electrical system.

Should consumers have any concerns regarding the safety of the above-mentioned products or any other consumer products, they are urged to contact the Technical Regulations Division within the MCCAA on telephone number 2395 2000 or e-mail msd.mccaa@mccaa.org.mt.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

