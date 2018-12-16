Buying toys as Christmas gifts

It is quite exciting entering a toyshop and choosing toys for our beloved children. However, choosing a toy as a Christmas gift carries the important responsibility of making sure that the chosen toy is perfectly safe for children to play with. When choosing toys we must also ensure that it is adequate for the age and skills of the child who is going to play with it.

The first important thing to do before buying a toy is to check the age recommendation. We need to do this for two reasons: for safety and to make sure that the toy is adequate for the child who is going to play with it. For instance, if we are going to buy a toy for a two-year old toddler, we should strictly avoid toys that are marked as not suitable for children under three years. Toys that are marked with such a warning sign may either have small parts which pose a choking danger for children or may not be robust enough. Very young children tend to play roughly with toys and hence we should look out for toys that are well made with tightly secured eyes, noses and other parts.

While inspecting and checking toys, special attention should be given to the warnings written on the packaging. This advice does not only apply for who is buying the toy but also for the parents or guardians of the children receiving it as a Christmas gift. These warnings and also the instructions on how to use and take care of the toy should be kept in a safe place for future reference.

All toys for sale must be CE marked. Hence, we should always look out for this mark before buying a toy. The CE mark is a declaration by the toy’s manufacturer that the toy has been produced according to the essential safety requirements and can therefore be placed for sale within the EU market.

The CE mark should be attached to the toy and should also be printed on its packaging in a way that it is visible and easily legible and cannot be rubbed off or erased.

Another important precaution is to look for information on the toy’s manufacturer or importer within the EU. These traders are responsible for the toy if it results unsafe.

Parents of children receiving toys as Christmas gifts also have a number of responsibilities. They are responsible to physically check out new toys. Parents know how their children play with toys and hence by inspecting the toys they can detect any possible dangers. Adults should also spend time with their children and watch them play with the new toy to make sure that it is being used as intended and confirm that it is suitable for the child’s age and abilities.

Parents must also make sure that the toy’s packaging is removed from the children’s reach, especially plastic packaging as there could be a risk of suffocation. Furthermore, battery-operated toys should have battery cases that secure with screws so that kids cannot open them and remove the batteries.

If during our Christmas shopping we come across unsafe toys we can report them to the Market Surveillance Directorate within the Technical Regulations Division through the flag-a-concern form found on the MCCAA website at www.mccaa.org.mt or by calling 2395 2000.

Odette Vella is director, Information, Education and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt