Watch: Scuba diving Santa picks up waste from Spinola seafloor
Festive-themed clean-up in St Julian's
Santa Claus swapped his sleigh for flippers and goggles on Saturday as he took to the Spinola Bay seabed to clean up marine litter.
The festive-themed clean-up, which was a collaborative effort between a number of dive schools and anti-litter NGO Żibel, saw volunteers pick up a variety of plastic litter, glass bottles and rubber tyres from the sea floor.
Divers even found a sunken boat which had been missing for three years, according to one of the event’s organisers, Raniero Borg.