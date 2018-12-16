Advert
Sunday, December 16, 2018, 16:59

Watch: Scuba diving Santa picks up waste from Spinola seafloor

Festive-themed clean-up in St Julian's

Santa Claus swapped his sleigh for flippers and goggles on Saturday as he took to the Spinola Bay seabed to clean up marine litter.

The festive-themed clean-up, which was a collaborative effort between a number of dive schools and anti-litter NGO Żibel, saw volunteers pick up a variety of plastic litter, glass bottles and rubber tyres from the sea floor.

Divers even found a sunken boat which had been missing for three years, according to one of the event’s organisers, Raniero Borg.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - December 15, 2018

  2. Announcements - December 16, 2018

  3. Bishops to exchange greetings with authorities, public

  4. What happened on... December 15

  5. The biggest little motor show

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed