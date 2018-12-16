Advert
Sunday, December 16, 2018, 06:21

Things to do today - December 16, 2018

• Celebrate the feast of St Lucy in Santa Luċija, Gozo.

• Visit the last day of the World Cat Show being held by the Malta Feline Guardians Club at Montekristo Estate, Ħal Farruġ, from 10am to 6pm. Free admission. www.maltacatshows.com.

• Enjoy a Christmas comedy show in Maltese for all the family by the duo Danusan at Sir Temi Zammit hall, University campus, Msida, at 3pm. www.showshappening.com.

• Listen to rock music, Christmas carols and a narrated story at Ghosts of Christmas Past at Valletta Campus Theatre (ex-MITP) at 4pm. 7984 8788, www.ticketline.com.mt.

• Watch a screening at the Eden Cinemas of the Lincoln Centre Theatre’s production of The King And I recorded from the London Palladium, at 4pm. www.edenciemas.com.mt, 2371 0400.

• Enjoy The Magical Christmas Concert at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, at 4pm. www.showshappening.com.mt.

• Watch various Indian and Maltese films on the last day of the first Malta India Film Festival at St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta. Mifaa.com, www.ticketline.com.

• Watch a screening of a performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera La Traviata at St James Cavalier Cinema at 6pm. www.kreattivita.org.

