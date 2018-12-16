President’s engagements - December 16, 2018

7.10am The President is interviewed live on One Breakfast on One TV.

9.30am The President meets Renee Laiviera, Commissioner for the Promotion of Equality, at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The President receives Elena Ryzhykh, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

1pm The President attends an event organised by the Chamber of Advocates on the occasion of the feast of Saint Ivo of Kermartin, in Valletta.

3pm The President visits Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, in Pietà.

6pm The President receives Franklin Aquilina, Consul General of Malta in Istanbul, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President presides over the Ġieħ l-Akkademja tal-Malti Award Ceremony, at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10am The President visits the head office of Maypole Bakery, in Qormi.

11.15am The President visits the preparations for L-Istrina, together with Nikhil Paril, CEO of GO plc, in Kirkop.

1.30pm The President meets the board of trustees of Richmond Foundation, in Birkirkara.

2pm The President visits Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, at Mater Dei Hospital, Tal-Qroqq.

5pm The President participates in a fundraising telethon organised during the One TV programme Dak li Jgħodd in aid of Fra Diegu Home.

5.30pm The President is interviewed live on Tearoom on Net TV.

7pm The President presides over an ecumenical meeting, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The President delivers the opening address during a conference organised by the Water Services Corporation, in Rabat.

3pm The President visits Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, in Pietà.

7pm The President attends a concert in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, organised by St Joseph’s Mater Boni Consilii School, in Paola.

Thursday

9.30am The President attends Mass organised as part of the Milied Flimkien campaign, at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, in Gozo.

12.30pm The President meets the management of Hospice Malta in Balzan.

2.30pm The President and Mr Preca receive New Year’s greetings at The Palace, Valletta.

6pm The President calls on Mgr Charles Scicluna, Metropolitan Archbishop of Malta, at the Archbishop’s Palace, Valletta.

6.10pm The President delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the annual campaign Milied Flimkien organised at Pjazza Tritoni in Valletta.

8.30pm The President is interviewed live during the programme Ilsien in-Nisa on One TV.

Friday

10.15am The President visits the counting process of the BOV Piggy Bank Campaign in aid of L-Istrina 2018, at the BOV head office in Santa Venera.

11am The President visits an event organised by the Ministry of Energy and Water Management, in Valletta.

12.30pm The President receives Mr Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, at the Palace, Valletta.

2.10pm The President visits an fundraising activity organised by the Methodians’ Help Fund, at Mater Dei Hospital, Tal-Qroqq.

5.10pm The President meets the community of Xewkija, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

5.50pm The President meets the community of Żebbuġ, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

6.30pm The President meets the community of Nadur, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

7.10pm The President meets the community of Xagħra, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

8pm The President meets the community of Qala, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

Saturday

10am The President kicks off a football tournament organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, in Ħamrun.

12.30pm The President signs copies of Tisjir mill-Qalb 2018 at Vini e Capricci, in Xewkija.

3pm The President signs copies of Tisjir mill-Qalb 2018 at Arkadia Shopping Complex, in Victoria.

4pm The President signs copies of Tisjir mill-Qalb 2018 at the Duke Shopping Mall, in Victoria.

5.30pm The President meets the community of Kerċem, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

6.30pm The President meets the community of Victoria, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

7.10pm The President meets the community of Għasri, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

7.50pm The President meets the community of Għarb, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

Sunday

10am The President signs copies of Tisjir mill-Qalb 2018 at Busy Bee Café in Mrieħel.

2.30pm The President visits Dar Arka, in Gozo.

3.30pm The President meets the community of Sannat, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

4.10pm The President meets the community of Fontana, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

4.50pm The President meets the community of Munxar, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

5.30pm The President meets the community of San Lawrenz, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

6.10pm The President meets the community of Għajnsielem, as part of the L-Istrina f’Għawdex.

L-Istrina f’Għawdex 2018 campaign is being held in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.