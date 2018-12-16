Advert
Sunday, December 16, 2018, 08:31

Original Christmas gifts from The Inspire Foundation

Live, Love, Inspire

Inspire has partnered up with The Think Shop and produced a selection of eight ornaments that can be debuted on this year’s Christmas tree, but can also be kept on display year round.

With four ornaments in English and four in Maltese, the artisanal wooden ornaments feature inspiring and uplifting sayings that apply to every day of the year.

“At Inspire we’re all about hope,” fundraising executive Therese Bonnici said.

“Hope is what keeps us going; it’s what keeps parents and clients going; it’s what keeps our staff and volunteers going. We depend heavily on voluntary donations and these ornaments are a way of giving something back to the generous members of the public who choose to donate to Inspire this Christmas.”

Each ornament costs €5 and a set of 4 costs €18. Orders can be placed online at www.inspire.org.mt.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - December 15, 2018

  2. Announcements - December 16, 2018

  3. University students sound alarm on cigarette butt litter

  4. Crowdfunding campaign to restore baroque wall paintings

  5. What happened on... December 15

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed