Original Christmas gifts from The Inspire Foundation

Inspire has partnered up with The Think Shop and produced a selection of eight ornaments that can be debuted on this year’s Christmas tree, but can also be kept on display year round.

With four ornaments in English and four in Maltese, the artisanal wooden ornaments feature inspiring and uplifting sayings that apply to every day of the year.

“At Inspire we’re all about hope,” fundraising executive Therese Bonnici said.

“Hope is what keeps us going; it’s what keeps parents and clients going; it’s what keeps our staff and volunteers going. We depend heavily on voluntary donations and these ornaments are a way of giving something back to the generous members of the public who choose to donate to Inspire this Christmas.”

Each ornament costs €5 and a set of 4 costs €18. Orders can be placed online at www.inspire.org.mt.