Announcements - December 16, 2018

CASSAR TORREGGIANI. On December 9, at Lister Hospital, Stevenage, England, to Charlotte Knappett and Ben Cassar Torreggiani, the precious gift of a son – LUCA.

Obituaries

BONAVIA. On December 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 84, of Birkirkara, member of M.U.S.E.U.M., passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother-in-law Emmanuel Cini, widower of Tessie, his nephews David and James Parnis, his cousins, other relatives and friends. Special thanks go to the director and staff of Dar il-Ħanin Samaritan, Santa Venera. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 17, at 2pm for St Theresa Sanctuary, Valley Road, Birkikara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery in the family grave. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar il-Ħanin Samaritan, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On December 14, THERESA, of Sliema, aged 73, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Carmel, her children Mark Anthony and his wife Ann Marie, Matthew and his wife Janaki, her grandchildren, Rachel, Gabriel and Saira, her brothers and their families, in-laws and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, December 17, at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by internment in the family grave in Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAUNDERS. On December 2, JEREMY DAVID (Jerry) aged 74, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved partner (my) Mary, his son David and his wife Amy and their three children, his daughter Helen and her husband Gareth and their two children, his brother Robin and his wife Patricia and their three children along with their respective families, other relatives and friends in Malta, the UK, Canada and further afield. The funeral service praesente cadavere will be held on Tuesday, December 18, at St Paul’s Pro- Cathedral, Valletta at 10am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in his name to Puttinu, Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – LILY. In loving memory, on the 40th anniversary of her death. Connie and Joe.

CONTI. In loving memory of EDWIN, today the sixth anniversary of his demise.

There is your face before us,

Your voice that we still hear,

Your smile that we’ll always remember,

Our dad we love so dear.

His wife Mary, children Jacqueline, Valerie and Lorraine, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of ROBERT on the sixth anniversary of his death. His wife Sonia, daughter Maryse and her husband Michael.

MAGRI DEMAJO. In memory of Dr ALFRED MAGRI DEMAJO, being the sixth anniversary of his passing away, December 15, 2012. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at St Joseph Institute, Santa Venera. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. His wife Herminia Amy, his sons Hector and his wife Suzanne and Daniel.

MARTINELLI – CARMELO of Sliema. Unforgettable and much loved on the 34th anniversary of his demise.

Time slips by and life goes on

But from our hearts

You’re never gone.

His wife Lilian, son Victor, daughter Pauline, husband Joseph and grandchildren Karl and Ilaria. Merciful Jesus grant his soul eternal rest.

MIFSUD – RUDYARD. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Antida, his sons Norman and Pierre and their families. Merciful Jesus, grant his soul eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his demise, 21.12.’98. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Pauline and family.

SCHRANZ – JOAN. In loving memory of a beloved sister on the 10th anniversary of her death. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her sisters, brothers, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – EMMANUELA. In loving and grateful remembrance of a dear mother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Evelyn and Anthony.

ZAMMIT – EMMANUELA, née Bartolo, widow of Pio Eucharistico, unique mother of eight children, tomorrow the fifth anniversary of her passing away and her birthday. Always treasured and loved throughout her 99 years. With fondest gratitude and prayers, your son Paul. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass is being said tomorrow, Monday, at 5pm, at the church of il-Kunċizzjoni, Lija.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Wednesday, December 19, 2018, re-open, Thursday, January 3, 2019.

