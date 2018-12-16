Shireburn grows to a team of over 60

The growing Shireburn family at a company celebration held to commemorate the founding of Shireburn Software Ltd.

Shireburn has become a critical component of the local economy, with thousands of businesses managing their operations using Shireburn’s products. The company has grown to a team of over 60 people and boasts high levels of staff and customer retention.

“The biggest challenge in IT is reinventing your solutions every few years to take the benefits of new technologies and client expectations. Most companies struggle to do this once, yet Shireburn has successful evolved over four technology revolutions,” said managing directo John de Giorgio.

Along the years, Shireburn sought opportunities for growth in this industry developing solutions, initially for freight and accounting, moving on to other business areas like retail and payroll. Today, the company boasts a portfolio of award-winning solutions for the local and international market.

This month marks 35 long years of tech innovation and continuous growth for this Malta-based software house which has also left its mark beyond our shores.

“I am very proud that the Shireburn team has brought the company to where it is today through a lot of hard work, innovation and loyalty, a loyalty which we share with our clients, many of whom have been with us on this journey for decades,” said Mr de Giorgio.