Recognition for work on heritage in Sicily

Ray Bondin has been awarded the Federico II prize in Sicily for his work in favour of heritage in Sicily over many years.

For more than 20 years Dr Bondin has contributed to the recognition of a number of sites in Sicily to be recognised as World Heritage sites by Unesco and has given visibility to a large number of sites which remain unstudied or unrecognised.

During the event, the regional councillor for heritage, Sebastiano Tusa, praised Dr Bondin for his great contribution to heritage in Sicily, saying he knew of no one who has given so much to Sicily over many years.

Mr Tusa said Dr Bondin had been outstanding in his defence of Sicilian heritage and continued to contribute to its enhancement and promotion.