Progressive official partner at tourism conference

Alex Grima, managing director at Progressive Information Systems, addressing the audience during the Arise Tourism Conference 2018.

With 2.3 million tourists visiting the Maltese Islands by the end of October 2018, tourism is one of the strongest sectors in the economy. As arrivals are on the rise, in order to keep a high level of service, hospitality operators must be able to adapt to the changes in tourists profiles, as well as understand new trends in the industry.

The Arise Tourism Conference focused its discussion on how to manage and provide maintenance in a sustainable way in such a thriving environment. Representatives from the Malta Tourism Authority, TripAdvisor, Review Pro, the operator and stakeholders (including other industry specialists) met to discuss the newest technologies in this sector and how the industry can adopt them. Progressive Information Systems Ltd, which offers advanced hospitality management systems, was an official partner for the event, with its managing director, Alex Grima, being the keynote speaker.

Reviewing the evolution of the hospitality management systems over time, Mr Grima addressed the upcoming challenges which the hotel industry was facing and, most importantly, how technology could help overcome them. Having an efficient hotel management system is more important now than ever. Online check-ins and speedy passport scans using the front camera of a computer monitor allow for queues at the reception desks to be eliminated – and this is just the tip of the iceberg of what is to come.

Wilma Vanni, sales director at ReviewPro, highlighted the importance of communicating with guests and understanding their expectations. Reviewing statistics and key performance indicators are the answer to making smarter future decisions. Many hotels in Malta are still using obsolete technology without reaching their full potential and the time to change is now.