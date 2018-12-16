Paceville site to go under the hammer in February

A historic palazzo in Lija with extensive gardens and permits for a boutique guesthouse.

In today’s fast-paced world, life follows a rhythm that is sometimes almost overwhelmingly hectic and demanding. Time is of the essence yet news travels instantly with rapid results. A good opportunity cannot be passed up, especially when it relates to something as vital as property investment or the liquidation of such assets.

As purveyors of some of the finest and most unusual properties, Malta Property Auctioneers are well aware of this and are giving vendors the chance to maximise the value of their assets by offering them to a wide audience through a bidding process, where the highest offer wins.

Anyone selling a property wishes to receive the best possible offer on it – if one has a property that is high in demand, why would one accept the first reasonable offer that comes along rather than making it publicly available at an auction and letting a number of potential purchasers bid for it?

This reasoning is precisely why the heirs of one of the largest sites remaining in Paceville, St Julian’s have opted for this method for the sale of this unusual commercial development opportunity.

The property with the highest value ever to be placed on auction: a corner site measuring over 1,070 square metres in Paceville.

This most eye-catching lot is the highest value property ever offered at a public auction in Malta and the demand for such a property has been proven by the overwhelming interest that has already been shown. Measuring 1,070 square metres, the site can be found precisely in the thick of the prime business and entertainment centre, standing between Portomaso Tower and the ongoing projects constituting Mercury Towers as well as Pendergardens.

With a guide price between €15.6 to €16 million, it presents prospective buyers with the chance to get hold of one of the final sizeable sites in the much sought-after Paceville area.

Marked as a zone for mixed use, both the property’s location and size give it endless potential. Being on a corner, as well south-facing, it could be developed into an elegant residential complex, competing with some of the most exclusive addresses on the market. The nature of the area allows for the possibility to become a mixed-use commercial building, meaning it is also highly appropriate for transformation into an upmarket hotel or an office block. These are all options that are highly in demand in this location. The ground floor space would be more than fitting for both retail or catering operations and there is also the possibility for an underground car park.

Another unique and attractive lot which will feature at the same auction is a 350-year-old palazzo set on a sprawling plot of land measuring over 1,100 square metres in the sought after, tranquil and charming village of Lija.

Carrying a guide price of €2.25 to €2.4 million, this palazzo is truly one of a kind. Encompassing over 700 square metres of spectacular and mature landscaped gardens, it also comprises a spate of features typical of this kind of structure, including exquisite flagstone flooring, traditional patterned tiles and a quaint and sunny courtyard.

Exuding sophistication and character, this property would make an excellent alternative form of accommodation to the run-of-the-mill hotels for holidaymakers or those simply seeking to get away from it all for a few days.

In fact, full permits have already been granted for conversion into a deluxe boutique guesthouse. Guests would enjoy the ample gardens and the pool and deck area while admiring the plentiful fruit trees surrounded by the historic walls.

The property would comprise 10 suites, with the prospect of an increase in number, as well as a stunning reception area, catering-standard kitchen, formal dining room and lounge area. The interconnected four- to five-car garage also makes it a perfect opportunity to create one of Lija’s finest residences.

If you think you have a property which is suitable for a number of persons, one which is high in demand, the auction procedure is definitely worth considering in order to maximise its return.

