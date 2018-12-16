Long Service Awards presented to APS Bank staff members

APS Bank held a Long Service Award ceremony to honour 180 staff members for their years of service. The event was held at the end of November at the Corinthia St George’s Bay Hotel, St Julian’s.

Chairman Frederick Mifsud Bonnici presented the staff with certificates, a memento and gifts for the occasion, depending on their length of service. Those who received awards were: 48 were recognised for five years of service; 41 for 10 years; 51 for 15 years; 26 for 20 years; 11 for 25 years; and three staff members were recognised for 30 years of service.

APS Bank’s CEO Marcel Cassar said: “Recognising long service is a celebration of loyalty, commitment and dedication. It is about commemorating a period of one’s life, regardless of the individual’s seniority or importance within the organisation. This event, the first to be held at APS Bank, is a testimony to each member’s unique contribution, without exception.”