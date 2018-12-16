Local projects awarded €91,000 in funding and non-financial support

Xandru Grech, Christine Vella Wallbank, Gemma Monclus, Mark Weingard, Daria Klykova, Louisa Attard, Joseph Gasan, Sarah Carbonaro and Vanessa Azzopardi.

€91,000 in grants, as well as additional non-financial support, have been awarded to local changemakers at the finals of the 2018 Malta Social Impact Awards. On November 15, the six finalists pitched their innovative social projects to a panel of judges and an audience, demonstrating their projects’ feasibility, sustainability and social impact.

In first place, ‘Growing Generations Together’ was awarded €44,000, while in second place, Step Up For Parkinson’s was awarded €24,000, followed by Blooming Minds in third place, which was awarded €17,000.

The audience was also given the opportunity to vote for one of the projects through the Audience Participation Award, with Growing Generations Together proving to be the favourite choice. 100 per cent of the ticket donations, which amounted to €6,000, was awarded to this project. All the three winning projects have also been awarded pro bono mentoring and advisory services.

The financial awards for this year’s event were sponsored by the Gasan Foundation, Inspirasia Foundation, Sigma, MeDirect, Remax and Betsson Group, while the non-financial awards were sponsored by Vistage, WH Partners, Firstbridge, PwC and Zaar.

Rodianne Spiteri, Catherine Azzopardi, George Azzopardi, Deborah Falzon and Lawrence Paterson.

Launched by the Gasan Foundation and Inspirasia Foundation in 2016, the Malta Social Impact Awards is an initiative that aims to create opportunities for changemakers, while inspiring others to give and to give well. By bringing business and philanthropy together, MSIA supports local projects that have a positive social impact in Malta and helps social purpose organisations grow into stronger entities.

All shortlisted applicants are mentored in preparation for the semi-finals and the finals of the Malta Social Impact Awards, while the winners are awarded financial and further non-financial support. Through its previous two editions, MSIA has supported seven local projects that have cumulatively impacted the lives of over 1,000 individuals in Malta.

This year’s awards bring the total amount of support given out to winners since 2016 to over €350,000.

During the 2018 finals, the Malta Social Impact Awards announced next year’s launch of a new initiative – the Academy of Givers – which will bring together like-minded people involved in supporting good causes that have a positive social impact.

By creating a platform where members can understand social issues, discuss ideas and learn from each other, the academy will aim to recognise those making a difference, promote high-impact giving and also inspire others to give and to give well.

“The donors and people who sponsored and supported this initiative created the fuel for the changemakers to make a change. Today we lit three fires. We created impact. Tomorrow we are going to light 100 fires,” Mark Weingard, founder of Inspirasia Foundation, announcing the Academy of Givers at the 2018 Malta Social Impact Awards.

Applications for participation in the 2019 event will open in February. For more information or to join MSIA as a participant, a supporter, a mentor or as part of the Academy of Givers, contact the Malta Social Impact Awards on info@siamalta.org or visit www.siamalta.org.

Sarah Louise Nunn, JanKarl Farrugia, Alexia Pecheritsa and Samantha Scott Calascione.