HSBC first in Malta to introduce complete digital experience on personal loans

HSBC Bank Malta customers can now submit a personal loan application online and, if approved, receive the money in their account within 24 hours, without leaving their home. Eligible customers only need to fill out a simple form via internet banking that should take less than 10 minutes to complete. Documentation is sent to the customer via email, removing unnecessary paperwork.

The move is another step in HSBC Malta’s journey to simplify the customers experience through its online and mobile banking services.

Following the launch of online loan applications and the new website, focus is now being turned to other digital services for development in 2019.

Daniel Robinson, head of retail banking and wealth management of HSBC Malta, said: “We are committed to providing the best service and experience to our customers and we believe that improving the services we offer through our online and mobile banking platforms is critical to achieving this. We have already delivered some exciting changes this year such as TouchID and FaceID access to the iOS version of our mobile banking, so it’s great to keep momentum with these two exciting initiatives. And more is planned. This continues to reinforce our commitment to continuously renew and update our services.”

Digital banking is high on HSBC’s agenda and it continues to invest in banking innovations. Across the group, work is being done to realise the ambitious ‘digital transformation’ commitment, which is designed to build and develop a customer-centric digital banking experience.

Earlier this year, HSBC Malta became the first in Malta to launch fingerprint recognition. This was followed by the introduction of facial-recognition technology. Prospective customers of HSBC Malta are also benefiting from a streamlined customer due diligence process that is almost entirely online.