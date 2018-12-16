Global Restaurants Leadership Conference in Dubai

Martin Mangion (right) adressing the Global Restauarants Leadership Conference in Dubai.

Martin Mangion, an international business development executive, addressed the Global Restaurants Leadership Conference (GRLC) in Dubai.

The conference was an invitation-only event delivering unparalleled thought-leadership to the other top minds within the global restaurant industry, including international franchisers, US franchisers and international franchisees.

The result: opportunities to develop unmatched relationships and strategic partnerships that cannot be reproduced. No other conference in the world offers an event for food service industry giants to collaborate on decoding global growth like GRLC.

Mr Mangion, who formed part of the Innovation Forums Speakers at the conference, addressed a mix of international senior executives, investors, franchisers and operators, and his speech was aimed at providing insight on developing franchise restaurant business in the GCC countries with special focus on the Kuwait market. The conference, which was attended by over 1,200 delegates, was held at the JW Marriott in Dubai, UAE.

Mr Mangion is currently based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq where he was assigned the job of setting up, managing and operating a company that has the franchise licence for Iraq of one of the top leading International brands.