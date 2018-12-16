Company briefs - December 16, 2018

Townsquare Sliema has appointed Peter Diacono as CEO, who will lead the transformation of its site in the heart of Sliema into a mixed-use development once permits are in place.

Mr Diacono will join Townsquare in January after serving in a similar role at Pender Gardens in St Julian’s for 12 years, during which time he managed the project from its conceptual stage to practical completion.

He replaces Michael Soler, who has relinquished the position now that project preparations have reached an advanced stage, though Mr Soler will remain on the Townsquare board as a non-executive director.

A spokesperson for Townsquare said: “We are delighted to have someone of Peter’s calibre on board as we enter a crucial stage in the realisation of our project. He will undoubtedly play an invaluable role in delivering our vision for Townsquare.”

Mr Diacono, who also served as general manager for corporate services at Playmobil Malta Ltd between 1977 and 2006, said: “I am very much looking forward to being part of Townsquare’s exciting concept and working with the hugely talented professionals who have been engaged for this project. It promises to be one of Malta’s most outstanding developments.”

Equiom scoops two nominations

Equiom, the international professional services provider with a presence in Malta, has been shortlisted for Trust Company of the Year and the company’s Global CEO, Sheila Dean has been nominated for Outstanding Individual of the Year, in the 2019 Citywealth Magic Circle Awards.

The Citywealth Magic Circle Awards celebrate the best advisors and managers in the global private wealth sector.

Ms Dean said of the nominations: “Equiom has progressed so much over the past year, having expanded our global footprint to Luxembourg and Canada, enabling us to offer an enhanced service to our clients. I am grateful to the teams at Equiom for their continued hard work and dedication in getting us to where we are today and I am proud to be recognised for it.”

Mazars strengthens local and global management team

Audit and advisory firm Mazars Malta has taken steps to reinforce its management team through the engagement of Anita Grech as audit manager. On an international level, the Mazars Group also announced a new member in its leadership team, where Cécile Kossoff has been appointed group chief communications, marketing and brand officer.

Ms Grech has extensive experience in auditing, having worked at one of the big four audit firms for many years. This gave her exposure to a cross-section of sectors and industries, enabling her to perform audits of listed entities, multinational groups and various local audit clients in a number of industries, including aviation, healthcare, hospitality and construction.

Meanwhile, Ms Kossof brings to the Mazars Group her 25-year experience in marketing, communications and brand management. Of particular relevance are the past 12 years she spent driving branding, communications, knowledge dissemination and reputation strategies at McKinsey & Company globally. At Mazars, she will work closely with the group executive board.

BDO fee income of €7.56bn

BDO has announced a total combined fee income of € 7.56 billion for the year ended September 30, 2018, representing a year on year growth of 10.7 per cent.

Now represented in 162 countries and territories, BDO saw consistent growth across all regions in 2018, with the strongest revenue increase in EMEA (+17 per cent), followed by the Americas (+7.8 per cent) and Asia Pacific (+6.6 per cent).

Global CEO Keith Farlinger said: “I’d like to congratulate our 80,000 people across BDO for a truly great achievement in 2018. Our people are exceptional, there’s no doubt about it. It is them, with the close relationships that they build with each other and with their clients and their excellence in service delivery, that have contributed to our continuing global growth story.”

Mark Attard, CEO of BDO Malta, commented: “We are delighted to form part of the fifth largest global network in the world and to have contributed to such impressive year-end results for 2018. This year has also been one to celebrate for BDO Malta: we launched two new service lines in fintech advisory and technology advisory and assurance, we celebrated our 40th business anniversary and we inaugurated our new state-of-the-art offices in the presence of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and BDO EMEA CEO Trond-Morten Lindberg, who kindly accepted to visit Malta for this important milestone.”