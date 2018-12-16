Book marking 70th anniversary of Human Rights Declaration

Prof. Friggieri, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Prof. Mangion. Photo: Omar Camilleri/DOI

Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali (FCN) was entrusted with the commemoration of a series of anniversaries of national importance. To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the UN Declaration of Human Rights, the foundation has published a book titled The UN Declaration of Human Rights – 70 Years On.

The book consists of a collection of articles edited by Raymond Mangion that argue about the progress made by humanity in the field of human rights during the past seven decades, which are described by Oliver Friggieri in his foreword as “a significant contribution to the subject”.

A copy of this book was presented to the President and to the Prime Minister to mark this special anniversary.

The core objective of this publication is to not only remember this historical event but also to mark what this declaration was all about and to encourage reflection on how this declaration impacts the everyday life of each and every human being.

To make this publication accessible to everyone, FCN will be distributing copies of the book to all libraries across Malta and Gozo, all local councils, the University, Mcast and all secondary schools.

In his comments on behalf of FCN, Arts Malta Council chairman Albert Marshall said “this publication serves as a platform for FCN to promote elements in our society that are culturally enriching and inclusive”.

FCN invites the public to borrow a copy of the book and read it to appreciate and understand what the Declaration of Human Rights is still doing for us 70 years on.