2019 Malta EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award nominations open

Shane Hunter (left) from AquaBioTech Group, winner of the 2018 EY Rising Star Award, with Angelo Xuereb, chairman of AX Holdings and 2018 Malta EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Nominations for the 2019 Malta EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award are now open and will run until January 31. The competition is open to entrepreneurs from all sectors, established and new, with the winner announced during an award ceremony in March.

In addition to the main award, ambitious young entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply for the EY Rising Star Award. This will be presented to a contender running a high-growth business that is generating excitement in the market.

The Maltese winner will be flown to Monaco later in 2019 to compete for the grand prize, the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award. This event brings together national winners from more than 50 countries, selected from a pool of more than 5,000 nominees. The winner of the Rising Star Award will also travel to the Monaco event, providing a unique opportunity to network with some of the world’s best entrepreneurs.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award was launched in the US in 1986 and has now spread to 165 cities in over 50 countries. It is the world’s biggest and most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs and the only one with a truly global dimension.

Entrepreneur of the Year alumni include some of the most influential, innovative and exclusive entrepreneurs in the world: Guy Laliberté, the founder of Cirque de Soleil, Amazon founders Jeff Bezos and Reid Hoffman, Formula One’s Eddie Jordan, Google’s Sergey Brin and Larry Page and Howard Schultz of Starbucks, to name a few.

To be eligible, nominees must be Maltese or have been operating a company based in Malta for at least two years. Anyone, including employees, company advisers and financiers, can nominate an entrepreneur, with the latter’s consent. Entrepreneurs may also directly nominate themselves.

To apply and for more information, visit www.eoymalta.com.