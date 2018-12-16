A fairytale told anew

Jack and the Beanstalk

This Christmas, the MADC will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their first pantomime with a modern twist on the classic fairytale, Jack and the Beanstalk.

For Katherine Brown – who will be appearing as a fairy in this year’s show – Jack and the Beanstalk will be her 14th consecutive panto performance!

“What I love most about being a part of the yearly panto tradition is the wonderful cast and crew,” Katherine says. She describes the rehearsals for the panto as being packed with fun and laughs between good friends, leaving the cast with too many great memories to count.

“Christmas can be such a stressful time of year but, no matter what’s going on, I can go to a rehearsal and have a good laugh or to a performance and leave the troubles of everyday life behind me.

It’s all glitter, glam and fun

“It’s all glitter, glam and fun, and I love passing that feeling on to the audience. They come to have a good time and we work really hard to give it to them. It’s just great,” she continues.

This year, Katherine will be appearing as a ‘bad fairy’. She explains: “I’m a good fairy, but I’m very bad at it. I keep trying to help Jack by casting spells for him but, more often than not, they go awry and cause problems. Having said that, my perseverance does come through in the end!”

While 14 pantos might sound like a lot, Katherine won’t be stopping any time soon. “They’re all just so much fun! I must admit that one of my best panto memories from the past 14 years was growing wings and learning to fly for the Peter Panto production by MADC in 2009. I also got involved in a few sword fights with the cast of pirates (who are also good friends) during that particular show,” she recalls.

Jack and the Beanstalk – written by Malcolm Galea – stars Michael Mangion as the exuberant dame, alongside a stellar cast of actors, including Matthew Ben Attard, Christina Despott, Rachel Tedesco Triccas, Joe Depasquale, Audrey Scerri and Sean Briffa.

MADC’s Jack and the Beanstalk will be performed at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, at 7.30pm on December 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and January 3, 4, 5, with mati­née performances at 3pm on December 26, 29, 30. Booking is now open.

www.madc.com.mt