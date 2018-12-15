Advert
Saturday, December 15, 2018, 14:42 by Reuters

British zoo evacuated after fire breaks out at large indoor exhibit

A zoo in northern England said it had evacuated all visitors on Saturday after a fire broke out in its Monsoon Forest section, the largest indoor zoological building in Britain.

Pictures on social media showed flames and plumes of smoke emerging from Chester Zoo which said it was now closed.

"Visitors have been evacuated and asked to leave the zoo as teams work to bring the situation under control," the zoo said on Twitter. "The zoo's animal teams are working to move all animals away from the incident."

Chester Zoo is home to 21,000 animals across 125 acres, attracting 1.9 million visitors a year, its website said. The £40 million (€44.53 million) sub-tropical Monsoon Forest section is home to animals including Sumatran orangutans, macaques, snakes and crocodiles.

Last December, a large blaze at London Zoo killed an aardvark and four meerkats, and damaged a shop and cafe.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Muscat feels bad for 'extremely resilient' Theresa May

  2. Suspected Strasbourg shooter is dead - police

  3. Watch: Theresa May confronts Jean-Claude Juncker at EU summit

  4. Merkel briefly stuns audience with Brexit response

  5. UK PM May remonstrates with EU as her Brexit plea is cast as...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed