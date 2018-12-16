Advert
Saturday, December 15, 2018, 21:04

Valletta 2018 hands over the baton

2019 capitals of culture are Matera, Plovdiv

L-Aħħar Festa – the Valletta 2018 official closing event – is currently underway in St George’s Square.

The official closing ceremony took place in Valletta’s St George’s Square, where Valletta 2018 chairman Jason Micallef passed on the baton to the next European Capitals of Culture, Matera and Plovdiv 2019.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said Valletta 2018 made culture more accessible to everyone, with more than 400,000 people attending Valletta 2018 events.

“During this year, we have seen an unprecedented growth within our country’s culture sector. We have increased funding and investment within it, created new jobs, and provided opportunities to artists and above all, we brought culture closer to the people.”

Mr Micallef said that thanks to Valletta 2018, Malta’s capital was now known worldwide as one of the most innovative cultural cities and an inspiration to visit.

He said that the projects sown this year would hopefully reap fruit.

Activities on Saturday kicked off at 10am and will continue until midnight. The fringe events included a roundup of the year, with performances and installations from some of the projects in Valletta 2018’s cultural programme happening in the city’s main streets.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Another workplace accident, this time in Gżira

  2. Corruption kills banner, briefcase placed near Castille

  3. Konrad Mizzi claims his rights are breached in Panama Appeals saga

  4. Security Service had say in identifying Caruana Galizia murder...

  5. ‘National security project’ put under Tourism Ministry

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed