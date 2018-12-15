Two men to be charged with drug trafficking after police drugs bust

Photo: Shutterstock

Two men are expected to be arraigned at the Gozo courts on Saturday charged with drug trafficking and possession, as well as cannabis cultivation.

The police said the men were arrested in Gozo after a weeks’ long operation by the Drug Squad.

The police said the men - a 20-year-old Bulgarian who lives in Marsalforn and a 41-year-old Briton who lives in Żebbuġ - were found in possession of around 80 grams of cocaine packed in sachets and ready to be sold, a small amount of cannabis grass, a cannabis plant, cannabis seeds as well as several objects related to the sale if drugs including an electronic scales.