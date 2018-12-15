Today's front pages - December 15, 2018

The following are the main stories in Saturday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says a survey of gambling activities among Maltese residents commissioned by the Malta Gaming Authority has shown that village gaming parlours are experiencing a stratospheric increase in young visitors. In another story, the newspaper says that according to a Council of Europe advisory body, rule of law in Malta is being hindered by power imbalances.

The Malta Independent also leads with the gaming survey saying that 53% of the country’s adult population are estimated to have been involved in paid gaming activities.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying the party will continue to listen to be the true voice of the people.

L-Orizzont says the Constitutional Court has decided Judge Jacqueline Padovani should not hear the case instituted by former PN leader Simon Busuttil against the General Workers’ Union.