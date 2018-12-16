Substantial number of people visit MUŻA during open day

A substantial number of people on Saturday visited MUŻA, Malta’s first national community art museum, and one of Valletta 2018’s flagship projects.

The museum, which aims to put the community at its centre is today open to the public for free.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici visited MUŻA during the open day and stated that “thanks to such projects, we keep on improving our country’s culture and artistic level in a manner which helps us to appreciate our heritage, whilst providing more outlets for our artists and creatives to keep on nurturing their talent”.

The government, he said, was committed to keep on working to strengthen the culture sector with culture’s budget allocation seeing a annual increase.

MUŻA’s collection amounts to more than 20,000 works of art and its content can be classified in four parts, namely the Mediterranean, Europe, the Empire and the Artists.

Its opening hours are 9am to 5pm.