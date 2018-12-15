Finnish Presidency priorities discussed between Muscat, Finnish PM

Photo: Kevin Abela, DOI

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his Finnish counterpart Juha Sipilä on Friday held a working dinner at Villa Francia in Lija to discuss the Finnish Presidency.

Mr Sipilä was in Malta as part of a tour of EU states before his country takes up the Presidency of the European Council in July.

He spoke about the priorities of the Finnish Presidency with discussions focusing on the multi-annual financial framework, the conclusion of the legislative files on a plan for long-term migration, the situation in Libya and the Mediterranean, as well as climate change and the use of technology.