Corruption kills banner, briefcase placed near Castille

Photo: Reuters

A "Corruption kills" banner and a briefcase full of fake cash and a corruption checklist were placed near the Prime Minister's office at Castille early on Saturday.

The action was taken by the group Reżistenza Malta.

This morning #Valletta & #Floriana. Politicians are paid from public funds to promote the common good. Instead, many #Malta politicians are promoters of #corruption. To these we say that we shall never forget the damage they’re doing to our #nation. Their place is in jail. pic.twitter.com/PPM2Vw28fi — Reżistenza Malta (@RezistenzaMalta) December 15, 2018

The group said in a tweet that politicians were paid from public funds to promote the common good. But instead, many Maltese politicians were promoting corruption.

"To these we say that we shall never forget the damage they’re doing to our nation. Their place is in jail."