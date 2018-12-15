Garbage bag sleuths

The Environment Minister told us that, after Christmas, when everyone is back to normal from the booze season, that there will be fines etc. Good.

But how will the minister find the culprit? Is he also setting up a board with a chairman, a CEO, a detective and, of course, drivers and offices with staff for this ridiculous venture?

How will he know who it was who took the white bag outdoors on a Saturday and placed it near other people’s houses?

The minister is trying to make some noise. I do not blame him, for other ministers are also making noises.